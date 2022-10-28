Regional Council Working With Central Hawke's Bay District Council To Manage Damaged Wastewater Pipe Impacts 

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is working with
Central Hawke’s Bay District Council (CHBDC) to assess the
effects of the damaged wastewater pipe likely causing the
discharge of wastewater in to the Waipawa
River.
Regulation and Policy Group Manager Katrina
Brunton says the CHBDC notified the Regional Council of the
incident last night.
“Our team attended the site of
the discharge this morning. We will continue working with
CHBDC to monitor the impacts of this on the Waipawa River
while they undertake the repairs over the
weekend.”
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos... More>>
Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>