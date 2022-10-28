Independent Panel Research Into Police Bias ‘Co-leadership In Action’

Tā Kim Workman, (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Rangitāne o Wairarapa) Chair of the Independent Panel investigating systemic bias within the Police has described its relationship with the Police as ‘co-leadership in action’.

Today marks the next critical stage of the multi-year ‘Understanding Policing Delivery Research Programme’ with the official engagement of two research teams and a statistician by the Panel. Its members include academics, Māori and community leaders, and justice reform advocates offering a holistic range of views and perspectives, particularly an understanding and application of a tikanga Māori view.

“This is a ‘defining moment’ for the research”, said Tā Kim. When the Panel was established in March 2021 by Tā Kim and the Police, it was granted the mandate to challenge and guide the research into Police bias and if required, to commission research itself.

“The big question mark in the minds of many was whether the Police would be prepared to relinquish control of the research and work in a collaborative way. Instead, in August 2021, the Police invited the Panel to manage the research. Since then, the research model has progressed and developed - now it’s described as potentially world-leading,” said Tā Kim.

Policing impacts many communities, so the Panel is working with the research teams to hear from Māori, Pasifika, and marginalised communities, taking a kaupapa Māori approach, as well as exploring other research opportunities to hear from those who have been marginalised.

“Panel members realised that similar projects overseas had failed because the researchers did not establish a positive relationship with frontline Police. We chose to do the research with the Police, rather than about them.”

At the outset, the Police had established an Operational Advisory Group, led by Counties Manukau East Area Commander and a recently operational Armed Offenders Squad Commander across Tāmaki Makaurau, Inspector Scott Gemmell (Ngāpuhi) and supported by 29 mostly frontline Police officers from across Aotearoa.

“It meant that we could meet face-to-face and discuss issues of systemic bias and the research on a regular basis. As a result, Police officers worked with us to identify examples of systemic bias within the Police to promote fair, effective, and equitable policing.”

The NZ Police Association and the Police Officers Guild also back the approach.

“Over the last year, we have been able to contribute to other Police projects in which systemic bias is an issue. Yes, we have had plenty of difficult conversations, however we continue to work together in a relationship of equals, guided by Police Deputy Chief Executive Mark Evans.”

Panellist, Lady Tureiti Moxon (Ngāti Pāhauwera, Ngāti Kahungunu and Kāi Tahu) agrees. “It takes courage for Police to embark on this new way of transforming their own awareness and practice. The more culturally aware and respectful of Māori reality, and ways of life, the healthier this country will be as a whole,” she said.

Emeritus Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley, also on the Panel, highlights that real-world data will be collected and collated which will underpin the foundation of the programme.

“We need to see what data is available and what needs to be collected by the researchers. Sources like Police data, analysing current policies and practices that underpin the deployment of Police resources, and information about Police interacting out in the community,” Spoonley said.

The research teams and statistician that have been appointed include:

Ihi Research of Christchurch, with a team led by Dr Catherine Savage (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Mamoe) and Dr Anne Hynds. Both have a track record of establishing relationships with the communities they work with through partnering and best practice engagement principles in co-design and co-construction methodology.

Mana Pounamu Consulting (formerly PJ Aikman Consulting), led by Dr Pounamu Jade Aikman (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Wairere, Ngāti Apakura, Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Tarāwhai, Te Arawa, Ngāti Uenukukōpako) leads a small team with Māori, Pasifika, and policing research expertise. He has just returned from Harvard as a Fulbright Scholar and researched alongside Indigenous communities in the United States’ context.

Statistician Dr Paul Brown (Tainui, Ngāti Hikairo) a Research Fellow at the School of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, Waikato University. He has been working with Police on a range of projects, including statistical modelling of crime and crime patterns in Kirikiriroa (Hamilton).

“This project is collaborative and participative with direct input from Māori and Police communities. The research practices will adapt and genuinely engage and partner with both,” Tā Kim said.

Background

The newly appointed Understanding Policing Delivery research teams will meet with members of the Independent Panel and members of the Police Executive leadership team in a two-day welcome and induction programme, on 27 and 28 October in Wellington.

Two literature surveys have been completed ahead of this stage.

The first was an academic literature review of primarily international material and has been carried out by Te Puna Haumaru/New Zealand Institute for Security and Crime Science at the University of Waikato. This was completed and submitted to Police in October 2021.

The second has been carried out by Te Atawhai o Te Ao and was submitted in November 2021. This literature review covered the grey literature concerning unfairness and inequity within the justice sector of New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

