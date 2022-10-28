Update - Serious Crash, SH29, Kaimai Ranges - Waikato

One person has died following the earlier serious two-car crash on SH29.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash

Unit examines the scene.

The diversions available will likely add significant travel time to anyone

looking to move through the area.

We advise motorists to consider delaying travel, if possible.

© Scoop Media

