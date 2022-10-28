Serious Crash, SH29, Kaimai Ranges - Waikato

Waikato and Bay of Plenty Police are responding to a serious crash on SH29, near the top of the Kaimai Ranges.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

There will be significant disruptions to traffic while emergency services attend.

Motorists are asked to please avoid the area or expect significant delays.

