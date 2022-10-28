One Arrested After Collision With Police Car In Palmerston North
Friday, 28 October 2022, 7:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At about 2.45pm this afternoon, the driver of a vehicle
has hit a Police car head-on at the intersection of Tremaine
and Rangatikei Streets in Palmerston North.
The
offender did not stop and continued driving, fleeing the
scene at speed towards Ruahine Street.
The Police
officer suffered moderate injuries in the collision and is
receiving medical treatment.
Police undertook area
inquiries to locate the driver who was located just after
4pm today and arrested.
The public are asked to avoid
the area while the scene is cordoned off and
examined.
The matter is under
investigation.
