One Arrested After Collision With Police Car In Palmerston North

At about 2.45pm this afternoon, the driver of a vehicle has hit a Police car head-on at the intersection of Tremaine and Rangatikei Streets in Palmerston North.

The offender did not stop and continued driving, fleeing the scene at speed towards Ruahine Street.

The Police officer suffered moderate injuries in the collision and is receiving medical treatment.

Police undertook area inquiries to locate the driver who was located just after 4pm today and arrested.

The public are asked to avoid the area while the scene is cordoned off and examined.

The matter is under investigation.

