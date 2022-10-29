Have You Seen Adrian?
Saturday, 29 October 2022, 1:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the community's help to find
59-year-old Adrian, who has been reported missing from
Papatoetoe.
Family and Police have concerns for his
safety.
He was last seen at his Romford Rd home in
Papatoetoe at 9.30am today, 29 October. Shortly after he
filled up his Metallic Gold Mitsubishi Outlander,
registration GZE213, at Mobil Puhinui.
He was wearing
glasses with thin framing, a black or dark navy t-shirt with
a white logo down the right-hand side. He was also wearing
black shorts, with two white stripes down each leg, and
white New Balance shoes, with a black New Balance
logo.
If you see Adrian, or know where he is, please
call 111 and reference the file number
221028/0060.
