Have You Seen Adrian?

Police are asking for the community's help to find 59-year-old Adrian, who has been reported missing from Papatoetoe.

Family and Police have concerns for his safety.

He was last seen at his Romford Rd home in Papatoetoe at 9.30am today, 29 October. Shortly after he filled up his Metallic Gold Mitsubishi Outlander, registration GZE213, at Mobil Puhinui.

He was wearing glasses with thin framing, a black or dark navy t-shirt with a white logo down the right-hand side. He was also wearing black shorts, with two white stripes down each leg, and white New Balance shoes, with a black New Balance logo.

If you see Adrian, or know where he is, please call 111 and reference the file number 221028/0060.

© Scoop Media

