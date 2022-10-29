Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Get Sneak Peek Of Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi To Warkworth

Saturday, 29 October 2022, 7:09 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Over 1300 people gathered at the Warkworth Showgrounds today to celebrate the Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth project open day. The day-long event included an exclusive bus tour which traversed the project alignment south to north, allowing locals and visitors to be one of the first to experience the newly constructed four-lane motorway being built alongside State Highway 1.

The day was officially opened with a karakia from project partners Hōkai Nuku before the project team answered questions about the safer, more resilient and reliable route between Pūhoi and Warkworth.

Adults and children alike were blown away to see how much progress had been made and there’s no denying people will have a truly scenic trip when the motorway opens next year.

“It’s great to show progress and bring the community along on the journey. We know everyone is keen to see the road open but there’s still work to do before this can be done safely,” says Brett Gliddon, General Manager Transport Services Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“The public has seen first-hand today the massive scale of work that has already been completed, however the road needs to be safe and of a high quality before it can be fully open next year.”

“There is still earthworks, surface drainage, planting, kerbing and road surface to be placed. Quality and safety tests must also be completed so that from day one, motorists experience a smooth and safe journey, connecting them seamlessly between Northland, Auckland and the Upper North Island,” says Brett Gliddon.

The intersection for Auckland Transport’s Matakana Link Road is also being constructed as part of the project, which will provide a direct link from SH1 to Matakana Road. This is scheduled to open in tandem with the new motorway next year.

The motorway is being delivered through a Public Private Partnership (PPP). The Northern Express Group (NX2) consortium is responsible for the financing, design, construction and then maintenance of the motorway for the 25 years that will follow the build.

Under the terms of the Public Private Partnership arrangements, road opening can be confirmed once an independent reviewer is satisfied that all contractually agreed safety and quality assurance requirements and tests have been met. Building a road that meets these tests is the responsibility of NX2 and its subcontractor, Fletcher/Acciona joint venture.

Waka Kotahi, NX2 and Fletcher/Acciona are fully committed to working together to complete the project to the required safety and quality assurance standards as soon as possible and look forward to opening the motorway next year.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>




Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>

Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 