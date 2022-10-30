Fatal Crash - Shakespeare Road, Napier

Police can confirm that one person has died following a crash involving a

single vehicle on Shakespeare Road, Napier last night.

Emergency services responded to the crash at 11.50pm Saturday 29 October.

One person died at the scene and serious injuries are reported to five other

occupants of the vehicle.

Serious Crash Unit are in attendance and part of Shakespeare Road is closed

while a scene examination is carried out. Motorists are asked to avoid the

area.

