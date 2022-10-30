Road closure - SH1, Bryderwyn - Northland
Sunday, 30 October 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1 is closed near Brynderwyn, Kaipara while
emergency services
respond to a crash involving a single
vehicle.
The crash was reported to Police at around
7.30am. One person is reported to
be
injured.
Diversions are in place, motorists are advised to
expect
delays.
