Police Still Seeking Information Following Death Of Man At Sawpit Gully

Police making enquiries on behalf of the Coroner into the death of Wai Ming Lai are appealing for the public's help locating items belonging to him.

Mr Lai died on Saturday 22 October on a walking track in Sawpit Gully.

Police have located his next of kin and are now working to establish his last movements, including where he may have been staying.

Additionally we are hoping to locate his luggage, consisting of a large silver hard-shell suitcase (pictured). It is thought this will likely be at his place of accommodation.

It is believed he arrived in Queenstown on 18 or 19 October, and may have paid in cash.

If you have met Mr Lai, accommodated him, or know any information about him, please contact Police on 105 quoting file 221022/7761.

