Police Still Seeking Information Following Death Of Man At Sawpit Gully
Sunday, 30 October 2022, 7:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police making enquiries on behalf of the Coroner into the
death of Wai Ming Lai are appealing for the public's help
locating items belonging to him.
Mr Lai died on
Saturday 22 October on a walking track in Sawpit
Gully.
Police have located his next of kin and are now
working to establish his last movements, including where he
may have been staying.
Additionally we are hoping to
locate his luggage, consisting of a large silver hard-shell
suitcase (pictured). It is thought this will likely be at
his place of accommodation.
It is believed he arrived
in Queenstown on 18 or 19 October, and may have paid in
cash.
If you have met Mr Lai, accommodated him, or
know any information about him, please contact Police on 105
quoting file
221022/7761.
