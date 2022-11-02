Police Recruitment Event In The Hawke’s Bay

Have you considered a career with the New Zealand Police?

Hawke’s Bay Police are hosting a recruitment day on Saturday, 12 November, and invite anyone interested in joining the NZ Police whānua, including those in neighbouring provinces, to come along.

“This is a golden opportunity for anyone interested in making Aotearoa New Zealand a better and safer place,” says Sergeant Greg Macklow.

“Joining the Police will give you that opportunity.”

There will be representatives from many of the 30 major workgroups within Police, including public safety staff (frontline), road policing, detectives, forensics, and specialist tactical groups - such as dog teams. Those who support constabulary positions, such as prisoner escorts, front-counter and administration staff will also be present.

There are also a number of presentations planned to showcase the various workgroups, and some hands-on activities such as fingerprinting, virtual cop, and fitness.

The event is a great opportunity for the community to come along, meet their local officers, and learn more about the diverse roles within Police.

There will be staff available to chat to, ranging from our newest constables to those who have given over 40 years to policing.

There are so many different opportunities a career in the Police can provide to potential future officers, their families and whānau.

“I encourage anyone interested in joining Police to come along and get a real insight into what it’s like to be a cop.

“There are many incredible people throughout the business who look after each other like family.

“It’s a rewarding career where you can have a positive impact on your community and contribute to making our streets and homes safer.”

Diversity in Police is important for all New Zealanders, and we are absolutely committed to delivering the best possible policing service for New Zealanders.

“We want everyone to feel that if they have the passion there is a future for them in Police.

“Come along with your questions and have a kōrero with a Police officer - it may well be life-changing for you and your whānau.”

To find out more go to: https://www.newcops.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

