Roll Out Of Wheelie Bins Across Marlborough? Tell Us What You Think

Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 9:21 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

It could be a case of out with the bags and in with the bins if Council’s proposal to introduce wheelie bins and expand its kerbside collection service is approved. Changes to rural waste services are also on the cards and could see the removal of the old coin skips to make way for rural transfer stations.

Consultation on waste services opens today and Council wants to hear what the people of Marlborough think about these options.

Solid waste manager Alec McNeil says this is an exciting time when people get to have their say on the future of the region’s rubbish and recycling services.

“Council is proposing to introduce a new 140-litre wheelie bin for rubbish serviced fortnightly and a 140-litre bin for recycling excluding glass serviced fortnightly. The current recycling crate will be used for glass only. Refuse and recycling are proposed to be serviced on alternate weeks.”

The proposal also sees the expansion of the kerbside collection area to include Grovetown, Havelock, Rarangi, Rai Valley, Renwick, Seddon, Spring Creek, Tuamarina, Wairau Valley and Ward.

Mr McNeil said people can find out more, including whether their property is included in the proposed expanded kerbside collection service by looking at the maps on Council’s website.

“Display wheelie bins can be found at the Council offices in Blenheim, the Marlborough District library in Blenheim and the Picton library and service centre for those who are interested in taking a closer look,” he said.

The current coin skips located in rural areas throughout Marlborough are proposed to be replaced with remote transfer stations which will include ten 1100-litre wheelie bins for recycling excluding glass, ten 1100 litre wheelie bins for refuse and a skip for colour-sorted glass.

Mr McNeil said the locations for the remote transfer stations are still being worked through but provisionally will be: Awatere Valley Road (where the current recycling bin is), Duncan Bay, Okiwi Bay, Ohingaroa Quarry, Portage, Port Underwood, Rapaura, The Grove, Titirangi, Waihopai, Waitaria Bay and Ward (where the current transfer station is).

“Anyone who is keen to discuss the proposed changes is encouraged to attend one of the community information sessions during November.” Further details are below.

“The first community information session will be held at Springlands School Hall tomorrow, Thursday 3 November from 6.30 pm until 8.30 pm,” Mr McNeil said. “Those who come along will be provided with a summary of the proposed changes and will also have a chance to ask questions and find out more.”

To have your say on the waste services proposal visit the consultation page of Council’s website and fill in a submission form: Community Consultation – Waste Services - Marlborough District Council

The consultation period is open now and closes at 4.00 pm on Wednesday 30 November.

More information, including a list of frequently asked questions is available on Council’s website.

Community information sessions

Residents AffectedVenueDateTime
BlenheimSpringlands School HallThursday 3 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm
PictonPort Marlborough PavilionTuesday 8 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm
GrovetownUkaipo - Rangitane Cultural CentreThursday 10 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm
RenwickRenwick Community HallTuesday 15 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm
HavelockHavelock School HallThursday 17 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm
Rai ValleyRai Valley School HallTuesday 22 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm
SeddonSeddon Community HallFriday 25 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm
WardWard Community HallTuesday 29 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm

