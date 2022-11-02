Murder Charge Laid Following Investigation Into Child's Death

Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman following the death of a 2-year-old girl in Hamilton in April.

The woman has been charged with murder and will appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

This follows an extensive investigation into the child's death.

On Saturday 9 April, a patrol was flagged down by the occupants of a vehicle on Heaphy Terrace, who requested assistance with an unresponsive child. The child was transported to hospital, however passed away that evening.

This is a tragic event, however as the case is now before the courts Police are unable to comment further.

