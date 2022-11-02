Murder Charge Laid Following Investigation Into Child's Death
Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 12:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman following the
death of a 2-year-old girl in Hamilton in April.
The
woman has been charged with murder and will appear in the
Hamilton District Court today.
This follows an
extensive investigation into the child's death.
On
Saturday 9 April, a patrol was flagged down by the occupants
of a vehicle on Heaphy Terrace, who requested assistance
with an unresponsive child. The child was transported to
hospital, however passed away that evening.
This is a
tragic event, however as the case is now before the courts
Police are unable to comment
further.
