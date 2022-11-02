Lake Tekapo Fire Final Update

Firefighters have contained the vegetation fire which broke out close to the Lake Tekapo Village and the nearby power station early this morning.

Incident Controller Steve Ochsner said that the last crew and digger would be finishing work at the site this afternoon. "The crews have worked really hard to secure the perimeter and contain the fire to around 29 hectares. Today’s rain has also been a big help."

Fire and Emergency would be patrolling the perimeter regularly for the next few days to monitor remaining hotspots and ensure there were no flare-ups, with strong winds forecast to return tomorrow along with the continued rain.

"People might still see some wisps of smoke in the area, and that’s to be expected. But if they see flames or a large plume of smoke then they should call 111."

