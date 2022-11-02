Lake Tekapo Fire Final Update
Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 3:31 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Firefighters have contained the vegetation fire which
broke out close to the Lake Tekapo Village and the nearby
power station early this morning.
Incident Controller
Steve Ochsner said that the last crew and digger would be
finishing work at the site this afternoon. "The crews have
worked really hard to secure the perimeter and contain the
fire to around 29 hectares. Today’s rain has also been a
big help."
Fire and Emergency would be patrolling the
perimeter regularly for the next few days to monitor
remaining hotspots and ensure there were no flare-ups, with
strong winds forecast to return tomorrow along with the
continued rain.
"People might still see some wisps of
smoke in the area, and that’s to be expected. But if they
see flames or a large plume of smoke then they should call
111."
