Pegasus Beach Fire Update #4

The Pegasus Beach fire is still burning, and is covering an estimated 200 hectares of land.

Incident Controller Colin Russell said winds had dropped on the fireground in the last couple of hours, and crews had worked hard on the western flank of the fire to contain it overnight. Firefighters have also been carrying out structure protection at the camping ground and tackling spot fires. Heavy machinery had been used to create a firebreak on Pipeline Road, which runs off Ferry Road and the Pines Beach end.

"To the best of our knowledge we have not lost any homes or property but it’s hard to get a complete picture during the night. We will be making an aerial reconnaissance at first light and we will get a better idea of the extent of the fire then."

Three helicopters and fresh crews will be mustering at first light and will be working to a plan to contain the fire and bring it under control.

A second community meeting will be held for evacuees and residents in the vicinity of the fire at 10am in the Woodend Community Centre, which has also been set up as a welfare hub by Civil Defence.

© Scoop Media

