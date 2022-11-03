Body Found, Lake Rotorua
Thursday, 3 November 2022, 7:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Rotorua Police have today located a body in Lake
Rotorua.
Police were alerted about 2.45pm by a member
of the public who saw something of concern in the
water.
The body has been recovered and formal ID will
now take place.
We will release further details once
they become
available.
