Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

High Pressure Provides Relief From Wet Weather

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 12:00 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Friday 4 - Sunday 6 November

MetService is forecasting a ridge of high pressure to move over New Zealand this weekend, bringing dry conditions for the Rugby World Cup semi-finals. Towards next week, MetService forecasters have their eye on a low-pressure system to the north of the country, which could bring a wet start to next week for Northland.

The last couple of days have seen a rainband move up the country, with the main impacts being heavy rain in Westland.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the event panned out as was forecast, “The largest accumulations were in the ranges of Westland; A few stations there recorded over 500mm in 24 hours, whereas near the coast, Greymouth received 107mm and Hokitika 103mm.”

A few showers do affect Westland on Saturday but there will be dry conditions to end the weekend.

The frontal system that brought rain across the country also pushed off muggy air from the upper North Island. “The front that brought all that rain marks the leading edge of a cooler, drier airmass,” says James. “Temperatures across Aotearoa are expected to be close to their November average in the coming days.”

Additionally, high pressure takes charge over Aotearoa and provides relief from recent wet weather. “There will be a few showers around, particularly afternoon heat showers in the east of both islands, but these are likely to be over higher ground, away from where many people live,” says James. “Most kiwis should expect a dry weekend.”

Saturday evening sees both semi finals for the rugby world cup at Eden Park in Auckland. MetService is forecasting good conditions for running rugby. “Players get a dry track with a bit of cloud cover and a southwest breeze. If you’re heading along, expect kick off temperatures around 16C,” says James.

How the system to the north pans out next week is a little uncertain in current guidance. “We’ve got our eye on that one” says James “Different computer models have different ideas of what impacts that will have. For now, those in Northland should expect some wet weather early next week.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Iran Getting Worse, Alcohol In Sport And A Music Playlist


So we’ve found a ledge for our Iran policy, and are now doing our best to call it a mezzanine. Yesterday, the government announced the suspension of the Human Rights Initiative with Iran that both countries launched in 2018. The suspension is in protest at Iran’s violations of human rights since the killing of Mahsa Amini. Reportedly, New Zealand is also exploring whether Iran can be excluded from the UN Commission on Women. Just what this would mean in practice is unclear...
More>>



 
 


Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Three Waters: Auckland's Mayor Welcomes PM’s Comments

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s encouraging response to yesterday’s call for a rethink on the details of “three waters” reform. More>>



Government: First Nationwide Health Plan For New Zealanders

Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand & Te Aka Whai Ora - Māori Health Authority. More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>



Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes

Local government must be revitalised in order for communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government. More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Implement Seabed Mining Ban Domestically

Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 