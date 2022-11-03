Public Health Advisory – Smoke From The Fire Near Woodend/Pegasus Town

Te Mana Ora Community and Public Health, part of Te Whatu Ora National Public Health has the following public health advice in relation to smoke from the fire located near Woodend beach/Pegasus Town, which presents a moderate risk to health:

Air around this area is smoky and there is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke – such as those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women, young children and the elderly ­– may experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation.

Waitaha Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink says exposure to smoke can worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

“People affected by the smoke should close windows and doors, stay inside if it’s safe to do so and avoid or reduce outdoor exercise.

“Anyone experiencing health issues from the Woodend fire should phone their usual general practice team in the first instance,” Dr Pink says.

“For families returning to homes or holiday accommodation after the fire, it is important to know the smell of smoke in your properties presents no serious threat to health.”

What to do when it’s smoky outside

If you see or smell smoke outside, you should stay inside if it’s safe to do so.

Remember to:

Keep your windows and doors shut

Switch your air conditioning to ‘recirculate’

Air out your house when the smoke clears

Look out for children, older people, and others at risk

Keep pets inside with clean water and food. Keep pets’ bedding inside if possible.

