Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Health Advisory – Smoke From The Fire Near Woodend/Pegasus Town

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Te Mana Ora Community and Public Health, part of Te Whatu Ora National Public Health has the following public health advice in relation to smoke from the fire located near Woodend beach/Pegasus Town, which presents a moderate risk to health:

Air around this area is smoky and there is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke – such as those with heart or lung conditions, pregnant women, young children and the elderly ­– may experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation.

Waitaha Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink says exposure to smoke can worsen pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

“People affected by the smoke should close windows and doors, stay inside if it’s safe to do so and avoid or reduce outdoor exercise.

“Anyone experiencing health issues from the Woodend fire should phone their usual general practice team in the first instance,” Dr Pink says.

“For families returning to homes or holiday accommodation after the fire, it is important to know the smell of smoke in your properties presents no serious threat to health.”

What to do when it’s smoky outside

If you see or smell smoke outside, you should stay inside if it’s safe to do so.

Remember to:

  • Keep your windows and doors shut
  • Switch your air conditioning to ‘recirculate’
  • Air out your house when the smoke clears
  • Look out for children, older people, and others at risk
  • Keep pets inside with clean water and food. Keep pets’ bedding inside if possible.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Iran Getting Worse, Alcohol In Sport And A Music Playlist


So we’ve found a ledge for our Iran policy, and are now doing our best to call it a mezzanine. Yesterday, the government announced the suspension of the Human Rights Initiative with Iran that both countries launched in 2018. The suspension is in protest at Iran’s violations of human rights since the killing of Mahsa Amini. Reportedly, New Zealand is also exploring whether Iran can be excluded from the UN Commission on Women. Just what this would mean in practice is unclear...
More>>



 
 


Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Three Waters: Auckland's Mayor Welcomes PM’s Comments

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s encouraging response to yesterday’s call for a rethink on the details of “three waters” reform. More>>



Government: First Nationwide Health Plan For New Zealanders

Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand & Te Aka Whai Ora - Māori Health Authority. More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>



Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes

Local government must be revitalised in order for communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government. More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Implement Seabed Mining Ban Domestically

Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 