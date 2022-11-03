Arrests In Whangārei Following Commercial Burglaries

Whangārei Police have located and arrested five people following two commercial burglaries overnight.

Around 11.47pm on Wednesday evening, Police received a report of a burglary at a commercial premise in Maungakaramea.

Upon arrival, Police identified a vehicle believed to be stolen which was used in the burglary. Enquiries into locating this vehicle remain ongoing.

A short time later, around 12.45am, Police responded to reports of a second burglary at a commercial premise on State Highway 1, Whakapara, where it is understood five alleged offenders have broken into the premises with a weapon.

Upon arrival, it was determined those involved fled the scene in a vehicle after a fog cannon was deployed, however Police obtained CCTV footage of the vehicle’s registration.

The vehicle was located abandoned on Waro Drive, Hikurangi, and units were notified of a second vehicle involved, which Police allege was linked to this offending.

This second vehicle was located abandoned on Meldrum Street and the dog unit has assisted in tracking the offenders to an address on Charles Street, where a number of stolen goods were recovered.

Police allege cannabis and drug paraphernalia was also located at the address.

Five people were subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

One 26-year-old male will appear in the Whangārei District Court today to face multiple charges relating to burglary with a weapon and theft.

Four other people have been referred to Youth Aid.

