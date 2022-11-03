Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Still Seeking Footage Of Red Van - Miramar Hit And Run

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Wellington Police investigating a serious hit-and-run incident in Miramar are asking anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident or vehicle to come forward.

A man was struck by a red van about 8.20pm on Sunday 16 October. He is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Following earlier appeals, Police have received a number of responses that have helped advance the investigation.

However, officers are still looking for crucial details and are asking for the public's help.

“We believe members of the Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington community are the key to identifying the vehicle and driver who caused life-threating injuries to the victim,” says Detective Sergeant Grant Carroll of the Wellington Police.

“If you have CCTV or dashcam footage from any of the highlighted areas from between 7.30pm and 10.30pm on the night of Sunday 16 October, we'd like to hear from you.”

That area covers the Newtown area of Constable St, Riddiford St, Gordon St, Florence St and Russell Tce.

Anyone with information can call 105 or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, quoting file number 221016/4736.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

