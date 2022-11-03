Police Appeal For Assistance To Find Knife And Car In Homicide, Lower Hutt

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd.

Police making inquiries into the death of Craig McKelvie are looking for a knife or similar sharp object in relation to the investigation.

Mr McKelvie was located at a Mason Ave address in Lower Hutt on Friday 14 October with serious injuries, and later died in hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd says that residents of the Moera area in Lower Hutt can assist Police by checking their yards for a knife or sharp article that looks out of place.

“Police are also still seeking to identify a black-coloured vehicle, likely a station wagon or SUV of interest, in the attached picture.” Todd says.

“This is a vehicle of interest, captured on CCTV footage in the Moera area around the time Mr McKelvie was at Mason Street. We are wanting assistance from members of the community to identify the vehicle and the occupant or occupants of it on Friday 14 October.”

Information can be given to Police via 105, referencing file number 221015/8888 and clicking 'Update My Report', or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

