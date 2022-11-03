Power Lines Down – Warkworth - Waitematā - Waitematā

Police are advising motorists to avoid part of Sandspit Road, Warkworth, following a single-vehicle collision.

Around 4.12pm, Police received a report a truck had collided with a power pole.

There are no reports of injuries, however there are some power lines down and a section of the road is currently closed.

The road is expected to be closed for a period of time while the scene is cleared.

There are diversions in place, however Police advise motorists to avoid the area.

