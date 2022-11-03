Power Lines Down – Warkworth - Waitematā - Waitematā
Thursday, 3 November 2022, 6:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists to avoid part of Sandspit
Road, Warkworth, following a single-vehicle
collision.
Around 4.12pm, Police received a report a
truck had collided with a power pole.
There are no
reports of injuries, however there are some power lines down
and a section of the road is currently closed.
The
road is expected to be closed for a period of time while the
scene is cleared.
There are diversions in place,
however Police advise motorists to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...More>>