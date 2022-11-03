Fatal Crash, Sprinkbank Rd/SH10 Kerikeri - Northland
Thursday, 3 November 2022, 8:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Springbank Rd/State Highway 10 near Kerikeri is closed
following a fatal
two-vehicle crash.
The incident has
blocked both lanes.
An occupant of one vehicle has died
and another person has serious injuries.
Police advise
motorists to expect significant delays and avoid SH10
if
possible.
