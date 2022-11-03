Drugs, firearms arrests in Ashburton

Mid-Canterbury Police have arrested three people today at a rural Ashburton

address.

They face several charges relating to drugs and firearms.

Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins, Sub-Area Commander for Ashburton, says the

arrests were the result of a pre-planned search warrant by members of the

Armed Offenders Squad, executed in relation to a burglary.

Police recovered a .22 rifle and ammunition during the search.

Two of those arrested, a man and a woman - will appear in the Ashburton

District Court on 10 November.

Another person staying at the address has been summonsed to appear at a later

date.

Today’s operation involved police from Ashburton, Timaru and Christchurch.

“Residents in the district can be assured that we will act on the

information they give us about offending and illegal activity.

Our staff do an awful lot of work in order to identify, monitor, and

prosecute those who create harm in our communities.

“Criminals can expect to see us, and we will call on the resources of our

district colleagues in Christchurch and Timaru to hold these people to

account.

”To the members of the public who reported suspicious activity when they

saw it, Senior Sergeant Jenkins had a simple message: Thank you.

“We rely on the public to help stamp out this offending in our community.

When someone supplies information, it helps Police to form a picture of

what’s happening in our communities.

“You may feel the information you have is not significant, however, it

could be the missing piece of the puzzle Police need to put offenders before

the court.

”Information can be passed to Police via 105 by phone on online, or

alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on

0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

