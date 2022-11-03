Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Drugs, firearms arrests in Ashburton

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 8:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Mid-Canterbury Police have arrested three people today at a rural Ashburton
address.

They face several charges relating to drugs and firearms.

Senior Sergeant Leigh Jenkins, Sub-Area Commander for Ashburton, says the
arrests were the result of a pre-planned search warrant by members of the
Armed Offenders Squad, executed in relation to a burglary.

Police recovered a .22 rifle and ammunition during the search.

Two of those arrested, a man and a woman - will appear in the Ashburton
District Court on 10 November.

Another person staying at the address has been summonsed to appear at a later
date.

Today’s operation involved police from Ashburton, Timaru and Christchurch.

“Residents in the district can be assured that we will act on the
information they give us about offending and illegal activity.

Our staff do an awful lot of work in order to identify, monitor, and
prosecute those who create harm in our communities.

“Criminals can expect to see us, and we will call on the resources of our
district colleagues in Christchurch and Timaru to hold these people to
account.

”To the members of the public who reported suspicious activity when they
saw it, Senior Sergeant Jenkins had a simple message: Thank you.

“We rely on the public to help stamp out this offending in our community.

When someone supplies information, it helps Police to form a picture of
what’s happening in our communities.

“You may feel the information you have is not significant, however, it
could be the missing piece of the puzzle Police need to put offenders before
the court.

”Information can be passed to Police via 105 by phone on online, or
alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on
0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>



Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Three Waters: Auckland's Mayor Welcomes PM’s Comments

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s encouraging response to yesterday’s call for a rethink on the details of “three waters” reform. More>>



Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>



Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes

Local government must be revitalised in order for communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 