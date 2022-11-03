Drugs, firearms arrests in Ashburton
Mid-Canterbury Police have arrested three people today at a
rural Ashburton
address.
They face several charges relating to drugs and firearms.
Senior
Sergeant Leigh Jenkins, Sub-Area Commander for Ashburton,
says the
arrests were the result of a pre-planned search warrant by members of the
Armed Offenders Squad, executed in relation to a burglary.
Police recovered a .22 rifle and ammunition during the search.
Two of those
arrested, a man and a woman - will appear in the
Ashburton
District Court on 10 November.
Another
person staying at the address has been summonsed to appear
at a later
date.
Today’s operation involved police from Ashburton, Timaru and Christchurch.
“Residents in the district can be assured that we will
act on the
information they give us about offending and illegal activity.
Our staff do an awful lot of work
in order to identify, monitor, and
prosecute those who create harm in our communities.
“Criminals can
expect to see us, and we will call on the resources of
our
district colleagues in Christchurch and Timaru to hold these people to
account.
”To the members
of the public who reported suspicious activity when
they
saw it, Senior Sergeant Jenkins had a simple message: Thank you.
“We rely on the public to help stamp out this offending in our community.
When
someone supplies information, it helps Police to form a
picture of
what’s happening in our communities.
“You may feel the information you have is not
significant, however, it
could be the missing piece of the puzzle Police need to put offenders before
the court.
”Information can be passed to Police via
105 by phone on online, or
alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on
0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.