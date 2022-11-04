Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Issue Warning After Barbiturate Stolen

Friday, 4 November 2022, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the theft of veterinary drugs in Palmerston North are issuing a warning to the community.

Pentobarbitone, a drug used to euthanize animals, was taken from a vehicle overnight on Wednesday. This is a high-risk substance and can be life-threatening if ingested.

If anyone comes across discarded medicine bottles it is recommended they leave them as they are and contact Police immediately on 111.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Roslyn area between the hours of 10pm Wednesday, 2 November and 7.30am Thursday, 3 November. You can contact Police on 105 or https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using 'Update my Report', quoting file number 221103/0923.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would like to remind the public to secure valuable and hazardous tools and equipment, especially if vehicles are parked in driveways or on the side of the road overnight.

