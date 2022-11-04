Overnight Bridge Closures In Balclutha From This Wednesday, 8 Pm

The Balclutha Bridge, on SH1 in Balclutha, will be closed overnight on Wednesday 9 November, Thursday 10 November and Sunday 13 November from 8pm to 6am the following day.

The northern approaches to the bridge will be resurfaced with fresh asphalt ahead of summer to provide a smoother journey for road users, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The bridge will reopen at the top of each hour to clear traffic.

“Please plan your journey accordingly and expect delays of up to 50 minutes during closure periods,” says Nicole Felts, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi in Otago and Southland.

Pedestrian access will be maintained and emergency vehicles will be accommodated.

“While the bridge is closed for the resurfacing work at the northern approaches, we will also repair the pedestrian fences at each end and remove any dirt build-up which is difficult to access with traffic on the bridge,” says Miss Felts. “Thanks to all bridge users who may face delays on these three nights next week.”

The work depends upon the weather staying dry and may be changed or postponed at short notice. Check this link for updates on the day: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic or the site notice: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/405280

© Scoop Media

