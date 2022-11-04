Serious Crash SH 2, Katikati, BOP - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 4 November 2022, 5:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State highway 2 south of Katikati is closed after a
serious crash.
Both lanes are blocked while emergency
services respond.
Police advise motorists to avoid the
area if possible.
The road will be closed for some
time.
© Scoop Media
