Update - Waihola Highway crash

One person has died following a crash on Waihola Highway (State Highway 1) this morning.

The crash involved a truck and a ute and was reported to Police at 6.15am.

The driver of the ute passed away at the scene.

The road remains closed between Waihola and Milburn.

While a diversion is in place, it is only suitable for light vehicles.

Motorists are asked to obey the directions of emergency services staff.

