Incident in Manukau Harbour

06 Nov

Inspector Jason Homan:

Police can confirm that one person has died and one person is missing, following an incident in Manukau Harbour this afternoon.

At around 7pm Police received a report that a boat with five people onboard had capsized in the Manukau Harbour near Clarks Beach.

Two people made it to shore and were transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Three people were reported to still be in the water.

Police Eagle helicopter attended and searched the water near the capsized vessel.

One person was located alive in the water by Eagle helicopter and a crew member from the helicopter entered the water to provide assistance.

Coastguard responded and took the person on board their vessel and

transported them to Clarks Beach for Ambulance to provide medical attention.

The person has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

One person was located in the water shortly afterwards, deceased.

One person is still missing.

The boat has been recovered by Coastguard.

Police and emergency services are still at Clarks Beach.

