Serious crash - Khandallah, Wellington - Wellington

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Station Road and Cashmere Avenue in Khandallah, Wellington.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, was reported to Police at 6.35am.

Initial indications are that one person is seriously injured.

Road closures are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

