Serious crash - Khandallah, Wellington - Wellington
Monday, 7 November 2022, 7:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the
intersection of Station Road and Cashmere Avenue in
Khandallah, Wellington.
The crash, involving a car and a
motorcycle, was reported to Police at 6.35am.
Initial
indications are that one person is seriously injured.
Road closures are in place and motorists are asked to
follow the directions of emergency services staff.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...More>>