Update - Serious Crash, Khandallah
Monday, 7 November 2022, 9:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash in Khandallah this
morning.
The crash, at the intersection of Station
Road and Cashmere Avenue, was reported to Police at
6.35am.
Road closures remain in place and trains have
also been stopped, as the crash occurred near the railway
tracks.
