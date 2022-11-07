Fossil Recovered
Monday, 7 November 2022, 11:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have this morning recovered a fossil that was
taken from Little Wanganui Beach over Labour
Weekend.
A search warrant was carried out at a
Granity property this morning and the fossil was located at
the address.
Enquiries into the removal of the fossil
are ongoing and no charges have been laid at this
stage.
Police will continue to work with our partner
agencies and iwi to return the taonga to the local Karamea
community.
