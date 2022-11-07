Fossil Recovered

Police have this morning recovered a fossil that was taken from Little Wanganui Beach over Labour Weekend.

A search warrant was carried out at a Granity property this morning and the fossil was located at the address.

Enquiries into the removal of the fossil are ongoing and no charges have been laid at this stage.

Police will continue to work with our partner agencies and iwi to return the taonga to the local Karamea community.

