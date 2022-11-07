Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fossil Recovered

Monday, 7 November 2022, 11:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have this morning recovered a fossil that was taken from Little Wanganui Beach over Labour Weekend.

A search warrant was carried out at a Granity property this morning and the fossil was located at the address.

Enquiries into the removal of the fossil are ongoing and no charges have been laid at this stage.

Police will continue to work with our partner agencies and iwi to return the taonga to the local Karamea community.

