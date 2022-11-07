Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Revised Tsunami Evacuation Zones For Timaru District Published

Monday, 7 November 2022, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Council is releasing revised tsunami evacuation zones today in light of updated tsunami modelling that provides new insights about their likely impacts.

Environment Canterbury commissioned the Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences to complete multiple scenario tsunami modelling for the Mid and South Canterbury coastline, as part of a programme of tsunami modelling for the whole Canterbury coast.

The results show that in some parts of Timaru District the existing tsunami evacuation zones can stay the same or be reduced. However, in many places inundation from ‘worst case’ extreme tsunami reaches further inland than the existing evacuation zones and in these areas the zones have been extended.

Team Leader and Emergency Management Advisor, Phill Mackay says Timaru’s tsunami hazard is lower than other parts of New Zealand because there are no known significant tsunami sources off the South Canterbury coast, and the shape of the coast tends not to amplify tsunami waves.

The new red and orange tsunami evacuation zones are similar to the existing red and orange zones. The red zone, which is the area most likely to be affected by a tsunami, includes beaches, lagoons, and river mouths. The orange zone includes low-lying coastal land, which is mostly farmland or commercial and industrial areas, with some small residential areas.

“If you’re in a red or orange zone and you feel an earthquake that is long or strong, get gone,” said Mackay.

“There may not be time for an official warning, so once the shaking stops head immediately inland, out of the red and orange tsunami evacuation zones.”

The most notable change is the creation of new yellow tsunami evacuation zones in more populated areas of the district. These areas are least likely to be affected, but could be flooded in a rare, very large tsunami.

They include over more than properties in Waipopo, Washdyke, Waimataitai, Redruth and Pareora.

Mackay says people in a yellow zone only need to evacuate if they receive an official warning from Civil Defence Emergency Management.

“If you live or own property in Timaru District, I would encourage you to check our online map to see whether your property has been affected by the tsunami evacuation zone changes,’’ says Mackay.

“If you live or work in a tsunami evacuation zone, it is important that you have an evacuation plan and know what to do in case of a tsunami. You need to think about the route you would take to evacuate and where you would go,’’ Mackay says.

Actions people should take:

· People should evacuate the red and orange tsunami evacuation zones, without waiting for an official warning, if they feel a long or strong earthquake. A long earthquake is when the shaking lasts more than a minute and a strong earthquake is when the shaking is so strong it is hard to stand up. It is possible that a tsunami has been generated off the North Island or Fiordland coast that could reach Timaru within 2-3 hours.

· People do not need to evacuate the yellow tsunami evacuation zone after a long or strong earthquake, unless they are told to by Timaru Civil Defence Emergency Management or emergency services.

· For a tsunami that is coming from further away, such as the Pacific Islands or South America, people will be told which zone(s) to evacuate in an official tsunami advisory or warning. In most cases this will just be the red zone (beaches, lagoons and river mouths), but in a larger tsunami it could be the orange and yellow zones as well.

To check which zone you are now in go to the national tsunami evacuation zone map at https://ecan.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Minimalist/index.html?appid=591062afb6b542abb247cc8d15a64855 The site has a search function that allows you to enter a property’s address to see which tsunami evacuation zone it is in. For more local information visit https://www.timaru.govt.nz/tsunami

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:


Forest And Bird: Enviro-NGOs Take No New Mines Protest To Labour Party AGM 

Following weeks of protests, media coverage, and the joint publication of an open letter to the Prime Minister, New Zealand’s largest environmental NGOs will be taking their call to stop new mines on public conservation land direct to the Labour Party, at their AGM this Sunday 6 November... More>>


Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>

Amnesty International: Kiwis Calling For UN To Take Action On Iran

More than 760,000 people across 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations... More>>


Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 