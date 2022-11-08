Public Asked To Avoid Area In Palmerston North - Central

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area near the Ruahine Street/Roxburgh Crescent intersection in Palmerston North this morning due to a pre-planned Police operation.

People can expect to see Police in the area, however there is not believed to be any risk to the public.

Police have spoken with a primary school nearby and there are no concerns for pupils.

