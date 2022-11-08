Public Asked To Avoid Area In Palmerston North - Central
Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 9:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area near
the Ruahine Street/Roxburgh Crescent intersection in
Palmerston North this morning due to a pre-planned Police
operation.
People can expect to see Police in the
area, however there is not believed to be any risk to the
public.
Police have spoken with a primary school
nearby and there are no concerns for
pupils.
