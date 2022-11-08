Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Meeting With Otago Uni Health Expert For Nitrate-hit Waimate

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 9:47 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace will be offering free drop-in water testing for nitrate-impacted Glenavy residents near Waimate, and on the same day host a public meeting on nitrate contamination with public health researcher Dr Tim Chambers at the Glenavy Hall on Tuesday 15 November at 7pm.

Dr Chambers has co-authored published research on the health impacts of nitrate including a paper estimating 100 cases of colorectal cancer and 40 deaths per year were attributable to the contaminant.

"There is increasing evidence linking exposure to nitrate in drinking water to multiple negative health outcomes, including colorectal cancer, preterm births and neural tube defects. In many studies, the risk of the adverse health outcome was found to occur at drinking water nitrate levels significantly lower than New Zealand’s Drinking Water Standard of 11.3mg/L," says Chambers.

In August this year Emergency drinking water supplies were installed in parts of the Waimate District after nitrate levels exceeded the Drinking Water Standards.

Greenpeace has been undertaking free town-hall water testing events since winter 2021 and has also run a free mail-in nitrate testing service having now tested over 1500 household bore water samples.

"Access to safe drinking water is a basic human right," says Greenpeace Senior Campaigner Steve Abel, "it is unacceptable that the people of the Waimate region have lost their water supply because of nitrate contamination, and local residents deserve information and answers."

While it’s well understood that worsening nitrate contamination of drinking water is caused by a sevenfold increase in synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use and a 10-fold increase in dairy intensity across Canterbury over the past 30 years, Dr Chambers says the local dairy factory may also be playing a role in the Waimate nitrate-spike.

"Looking at well data obtained from ECAN by Otago University on the specific issue in Waimate and Glenavy, it looks like the Oceania Dairy Factory could be playing a part with its nitrogen-rich wastewater," says Chambers.

"The data shows that a steady increase in nitrate in local wells corresponds with the dairy factory getting consent to discharge to land in 2015. There is also an increase in calcium and hardness which indicates dairy factory waste - predominantly whey - is potentially contaminating the wells," says Chambers.

Dr Chambers says, "more scientific work needs to be done to establish the specific cause and the contribution of any land use practice."

 

Meeting details:

Public meeting on nitrate contamination

with Dr Tim Chambers of Otago University

Tue 15 Nov, 7pm, Glenavy Hall, 3 Innes Street, Glenavy

RSVP or find out more.

Free Water Testing

Tue 15th Nov, 10am - 4pm

Glenavy Hall, 3 Innes Street.

RSVP or find out more.

Wed 16 Nov, 9am - 12pm

Waimate Highland Pipe Band Hall, 33 Paul Street.

RSVP or find out more.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:


Forest And Bird: Enviro-NGOs Take No New Mines Protest To Labour Party AGM 

Following weeks of protests, media coverage, and the joint publication of an open letter to the Prime Minister, New Zealand’s largest environmental NGOs will be taking their call to stop new mines on public conservation land direct to the Labour Party, at their AGM this Sunday 6 November... More>>


Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>

Amnesty International: Kiwis Calling For UN To Take Action On Iran

More than 760,000 people across 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations... More>>


Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 