Mayor Rehette Stoltz Appointed To Trust Tairāwhiti Board

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 9:54 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Gisborne District Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Mayor Rehette Stoltz as a Trustee on the Trust Tairāwhiti board.

Her appointment was made official on 1 November, 2022.

Mayor Stoltz says she’s pleased to join the board in Council’s dedicated Trustee position.

“Trust Tairāwhiti enables so many groups in our community. We see many projects that come through Council that have been partly funded by the Trust. I look forward to working beside the other trustees for the betterment of our region.

“I am privileged to interact with our community on a daily basis and I will bring that community voice to the Trust Tairāwhiti decision-making table. I look forward to building the relationship between GDC and Trust Tairāwhiti.”

Mayor Stoltz joins board Chair John Clarke and fellow Trustees Ron Aitken, Kristen Kohere-Soutar, Dr Jillian Chrisp, Wi Pere Mita and Dr Warren Williams on the seven-person board.

Council has the role of selecting and appointing Trustees to Trust Tairāwhiti to ensure they represent our community and have adequate business and commercial ability to make sure the Trust operates successfully. One dedicated Trustee position is set aside for the Mayor or the Mayor’s appointee.

Board Chair John Clarke says the Trust is pleased to welcome the Mayor as a Trustee.

“Rehette was a Trustee for a short while several years ago but we will certainly value her bringing to the table the experience and knowledge of the needs of the region that she gathers in her mayoral role.

“It is certainly a challenge managing the delineation between being the Mayor and a Trustee but I am sure Rehette will embrace that in the same professional manner that her predecessor Shannon Dowsing did as a Councillor.”

He Rangitapu He Tohu Ora - Tairāwhiti Wellbeing Framework provides the Trust with a guiding set of outcomes for all its activities, which includes enabling others through grant funding and investment of capital.

