Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Further Plea To Rugby League World Cup Supporters: Show Your Pride - Safely And Respectfully

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 2:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

That's the message from Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Matt Srhoj as Rugby League World Cup supporters continue to celebrate across town centres around the district.

Unfortunately, overnight one person has sustained serious injuries in an entirely preventable incident as the tournament continues overseas in the United Kingdom.

"Police have been warning the community that something like this could happen and unfortunately we now have a woman in Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries," says Inspector Srhoj.

Just after 1am, emergency services responded to the incident Robertson Road in Māngere where fans had congregated overnight.

"The victim had been sitting on the bonnet of a moving car, when she has slid off and been run over by the vehicle leaving her trapped," says Inspector Srhoj.

"At this stage the victim remains in a serious but stable condition. Police have been speaking with the driver involved as part of our enquiries into the incident."

Police have been visible across town centres to monitor celebrations and to ensure the safety of supporters and wider public.

"It is an incredibly exciting time for league fans as the business end of the tournament nears, but our plea is that they consider everyone's safety and the wider community.

"Our concern continues to be that dangerous activities or unlawful behaviour could lead to further serious or fatal injuries."

Inspector Srhoj says Police are asking fans to celebrate peacefully, lawfully and respectfully.

Police will continue to monitor any incidents involving unlawful behaviour or wider disturbances of the peace.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Bank Profits, And The US Midterms


So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...
More>>



 
 

Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:


Forest And Bird: Enviro-NGOs Take No New Mines Protest To Labour Party AGM 

Following weeks of protests, media coverage, and the joint publication of an open letter to the Prime Minister, New Zealand’s largest environmental NGOs will be taking their call to stop new mines on public conservation land direct to the Labour Party, at their AGM this Sunday 6 November... More>>



Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>

Amnesty International: Kiwis Calling For UN To Take Action On Iran

More than 760,000 people across 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 