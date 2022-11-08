Council Takes Shape For The New Triennium

Trust, experience and the ability to work together are at the heart of appointments made to the seven Wellington City Council committees by Mayor Tory Whanau.

Three of the committees – the LTP, Finance and Performance Committee, Environment and Infrastructure Committee, and the Social, Cultural and Economic Committee – include all councillors.

The four other committees consist of a mix of elected members and independent officials.

“It is important that the leadership positions on the committees are filled by people who have the ability and experience – that includes work, council, and life experience – to lead and shape good decisions on behalf of all Wellingtonians.

“I need the Chairs and Deputy Chairs to be constructive and trustworthy on committees that were negotiated, leading to what I believe is an elegant outcome.”

Mayor Whanau was elected on a platform of change, to make Wellington a City of Impact that is considered globally as a leading example of a sustainable, carbon-neutral city with people at its heart. Her landslide win indicates that Wellingtonians also want change.

“It’s time for new, fresh leadership to lead us towards a climate-resilient city. But it is also Important to have a diversity of views from across the political spectrum as we head towards that goal.

“I see a city that has great public and private transport options and thousands of new modern, warm dwellings in or close to the CBD. That is the transformational change that is coming. This vision was also uppermost in my mind when I made these appointments.”

Deputy Mayor Laurie Foon says these committees will form the foundations of a great three years for Wellington City Council.

“I know the Mayor has committed to working with councillors to get these committees and appointments right. It is now time for us to roll up our sleeves and work together to transform Wellington into a sustainable city of the future.”

