“Use Common Sense” A Poor Approach To Health And Safety

Tuesday, 8 November 2022, 7:19 pm
Two agricultural companies in Taranaki have been taken to task over ineffective workplace traffic safety, after their worker was knocked unconscious by a moving vehicle.

In August 2020 the worker was hit from behind and collected by the bucket of a telehandler, an all-terrain vehicle used for lifting loads. The 61-year-old victim was hospitalised with bleeding in the skull. He also suffered loss of smell and taste, along with light sensitivity, and was unable to work for nine months.

Westown Haulage Limited and Westown Agriculture Limited were jointly sentenced today in the New Plymouth District Court. Another entity has pleaded not guilty and is still before the court.

A WorkSafe investigation found a lack of traffic oversight was the chief health and safety failing.

“Traffic management was a well-known challenge to the Westown businesses, but neither took any steps to address it. From time to time, Westown gave verbal directions to workers about traffic movement onsite, including to “use common sense”. Relying on verbal directions in this way was completely inadequate,” says WorkSafe’s area investigation manager, Paul West.

“One-way systems, clear separation between vehicles and pedestrians, designated crossing points, and speed bumps or signage are among the measures that could have made a difference here. All businesses whose work requires traffic management should take notice,” says Paul West.

