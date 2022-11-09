Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Footnote Dance Set To Steal The Show At The Hannah

Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 9:36 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council and the Hannah Playhouse Trust have collaborated to bring the iconic venue back to life, and its rejuvenation starts with an exciting new season from Footnote New Zealand Dance.

Currently in residence at Hannah Playhouse, Footnote will be presenting the new work, MEA UMA by Elijah Kennar, from 16-19 November.

The Council’s City Events Manager, Stephen Blackburn, says since taking over the management of the venue the Council has focused on developing the Hannah Playhouse into an important space for the creative sector.

“A performance laboratory if you like, where artists can develop, test and play with new ideas and new ways of working,” says Stephen.

“Last year, the Council’s Aho Tini 2030 Arts, Culture and Creativity Strategy consultation showed the creative sector wanted spaces to develop their skills and perform, and now that it’s being implemented, we are already seeing the results.

“Not only is Footnote currently resident at the Hannah Playhouse, but recently, award-winning Silver Noodle Soup started rehearsing at the Wellington Hockey Stadium as part of the Council’s commitment to provide spaces for the creative sector.

“We are also pleased to announce Isobel MacKinnon has been appointed as the Manager of the Hannah Playhouse. With her background and experience in theatre, we are looking forward to her vision for the performing arts becoming a reality.”

As a director, writer, and theatre practitioner with over 10 years of experience in event planning and delivery, community collaboration, arts marketing, and creating effective audience experiences, Isobel believes theatre artists’ superpower is all about reimagining new potential for the things at our fingertips.

“I want to see the Hannah grow into more than a presentation venue, but rather a theatre lab that supports artists to work. Art doesn’t grow on trees. Shows don’t arrive fully formed on an artist’s doorstep delivered by a stork.

“I’m also excited for audiences to be able to return to the Hannah, for this windy corner of Courtenay Place to crackle with the kind of live experiences that leave a mark.”

The Chair of the Hannah Playhouse Trust, Murray Lynch, says the Trust is pleased to be part of this exciting collaboration with the Council.

“As custodians of Sheilah Winn’s original vision, we are fully committed to placing the theatre in the service of the arts sector. As part of the collaboration, the Trust will invest in infrastructure that will allow the Playhouse to return to a flexible space. It starts with upgrading the seating in the first year of the pilot programme.”

The Council has taken on the pilot programme for an initial three years, and will contribute $200,000 per annum to the theatre’s operating costs, ensuring the space is an affordable option for creative sector users.

The Hannah Playhouse Trust will provide technical infrastructure and undertake upgrades to restore flexibility to the performance space over the three-year programme.

History of the Hannah Playhouse

The Downstage Theatre company was formed in 1964 and originally presented at Victoria University Memorial theatre and the Paramount Theatre in Courtenay Place.

Harry Seresin negotiated a lease in the Walkabout coffee bar situated on the current Hannah Playhouse site.

The company later took over the building and the upper storey became an adaptable theatre restaurant.

The Hannah Playhouse Trust was formed in 1968. The Trust’s purpose is to encourage, foster, and promote the performing arts for the benefit of the Wellington community, through provision of a theatre venue which was built on the site of the Walkabout.

This was enabled by a very generous gift from Sheilah Winn of $300,000, the Hannah Playhouse was named after her maternal family who had founded the Hannah shoe company.

The brutalist design of the building by architect James Beard has won several awards including The New Zealand Institution of Architects Award in 1978, and the Award for Enduring Architecture in 2006.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Bank Profits, And The US Midterms


So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...
More>>



 
 

Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:


Forest And Bird: Enviro-NGOs Take No New Mines Protest To Labour Party AGM 

Following weeks of protests, media coverage, and the joint publication of an open letter to the Prime Minister, New Zealand’s largest environmental NGOs will be taking their call to stop new mines on public conservation land direct to the Labour Party, at their AGM this Sunday 6 November... More>>



Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>

Amnesty International: Kiwis Calling For UN To Take Action On Iran

More than 760,000 people across 218 countries and territories have added their voices to petitions calling for the establishment of an independent UN mechanism to conduct investigations... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 