Firth Of Thames Missing Kayaker – Wednesday Morning Update
Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 10:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Search and rescue operations will continue today for a
kayaker missing from the Firth of Thames.
Today's
operations will include Coastguard's Air Patrol and the
Police launch Deodar.
Police will continue to provide
updates as they become
available.
