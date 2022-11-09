Update - Rāhui After Fatal Crash, Parua Bay

Police can advise that a group of local Iwi have placed down a rāhui on

parts of Parua Bay, in Whangārei Heads.

The rāhui is in place following a single-vehicle crash near Wharf Road, at

9.55am today. Sadly, one person died at the scene.

It will remain in place for three days, starting today, and extends from the

wharf at Wharf Rd across to Solomons Point.

Police thank the public for their compassion and understanding at this

difficult time.

