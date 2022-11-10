Wellington Young Farmers To Showcase Unique Farming And Growing Operations

How does one create unique value and diversify our food and fibre sector at the grassroots, amidst questions of resilience, climate change, and succession?

That’s the question being asked by Wellington Young Farmers at the club’s free industry function held in the capital this Friday.

Wellington Young Farmers’ chair, Jessica Black, said the industry function is something the club looks forward to each year.

“This year we’ve invited a fantastic panel to share the unique things they are growing or farming at the grassroots of the food and fibre sector. These farmers and growers do things a bit differently in terms of what they produce and how they go about it,” she said.

Friday night’s event themed Farmers and Growers of Interest features speakers Abbe Hoare – Managing Director of Mangamaire Sunflower Field, Pic Picot – Founder of Pic’s Peanut Butter, and Derek Daniell – Principal at Wairere Rams. The master of ceremonies for the evening is Natalie Bowie, Marketing Manager at Primary ITO.

“This is a great chance to hear from our panel of speakers in person, who will share their vision and experiences of growing and farming unique products in New Zealand – everything from sunflowers, to peanuts, and wool-less sheep,” club publicity officer Lauren Hale said.

“In addition to an engaging evening, our annual function is set to be an excellent networking event with young rural and urban people, industry leaders, officials, and the wider Young Farmers network attending,” Hale said.

The evening is sponsored by the Ministry for Primary Industries, Pāmu, Ultimate Broadband (UBB), Federated Farmers, FarmIQ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, and kindly hosted at FMG.

“This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors. We are incredibly fortunate that they are engaged, supportive, and with us on this topic. We think this will lead to some great relationships between our club, Young Farmers, and the events sponsors. It will be a great evening that we hope to continue in the years to come,” club vice-chair Josh Mangos said.

The event will be held from 5:45pm on Friday the 11th of November at FMG’s Wellington office, 1/10 Waterloo Quay, Pipitea, Wellington.

For more information or to register click here: https://www.youngfarmers.co.nz/wellington-young-farmers-industry-event

© Scoop Media

