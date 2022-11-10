Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Young Farmers To Showcase Unique Farming And Growing Operations

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 6:22 am
Press Release: Wellington Young Farmers Club

How does one create unique value and diversify our food and fibre sector at the grassroots, amidst questions of resilience, climate change, and succession?

That’s the question being asked by Wellington Young Farmers at the club’s free industry function held in the capital this Friday.

Wellington Young Farmers’ chair, Jessica Black, said the industry function is something the club looks forward to each year.

“This year we’ve invited a fantastic panel to share the unique things they are growing or farming at the grassroots of the food and fibre sector. These farmers and growers do things a bit differently in terms of what they produce and how they go about it,” she said.

Friday night’s event themed Farmers and Growers of Interest features speakers Abbe Hoare – Managing Director of Mangamaire Sunflower Field, Pic Picot – Founder of Pic’s Peanut Butter, and Derek Daniell – Principal at Wairere Rams. The master of ceremonies for the evening is Natalie Bowie, Marketing Manager at Primary ITO.

“This is a great chance to hear from our panel of speakers in person, who will share their vision and experiences of growing and farming unique products in New Zealand – everything from sunflowers, to peanuts, and wool-less sheep,” club publicity officer Lauren Hale said.

“In addition to an engaging evening, our annual function is set to be an excellent networking event with young rural and urban people, industry leaders, officials, and the wider Young Farmers network attending,” Hale said.

The evening is sponsored by the Ministry for Primary Industries, Pāmu, Ultimate Broadband (UBB), Federated Farmers, FarmIQ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, and kindly hosted at FMG.

“This event would not be possible without the support of our sponsors. We are incredibly fortunate that they are engaged, supportive, and with us on this topic. We think this will lead to some great relationships between our club, Young Farmers, and the events sponsors. It will be a great evening that we hope to continue in the years to come,” club vice-chair Josh Mangos said.

The event will be held from 5:45pm on Friday the 11th of November at FMG’s Wellington office, 1/10 Waterloo Quay, Pipitea, Wellington.

For more information or to register click here: https://www.youngfarmers.co.nz/wellington-young-farmers-industry-event

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington Young Farmers Club on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Bank Profits, And The US Midterms


So far, the political response to excessive bank profits has held up a mirror to party identity. Labour thinks the level of bank profits is “open to question” but offers no action in response. National thinks the problem must lie with the state (not the banks), and wants to investigate the role of the Reserve Bank. The Greens say that the profits are excessive and its three options include a windfall tax. The ACT Party has said next to nothing, presumably because it believes profits can never be excessive...
More>>



 
 


Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>

Labour: Leader’s Party Conference Speech
It’s so fantastic to be here in South Auckland, and it’s so fantastic to be here with all of you. I want to begin by acknowledging our team here... More>>

ALSO:



Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Leads New Global Sustainable Agriculture Declaration
New Zealand has agreed a declaration along with other members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that commits members to working together to boost sustainable agriculture and food systems... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 