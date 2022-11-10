October Sees An Increase In Missions For Your Rescue Helicopter

In October, your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter had a significant increase in the number of missions with a total of 73 life-saving missions being completed within the Waikato, King Country, Coromandel, and surrounding areas. Those missions included 44 inter-hospital transfers, 13 medical events, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and a significant 50% increase in rural and farming-related incidents, totalling to 12, which accounted for 16% of all missions. Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was commonly spotted in Paeroa, Te Kuiti, and Mount Pirongia, with 2 missions happening in each of those areas and Rotorua, with 12 inter-hospital transfers taking place. Additionally, they completed a high number of missions in the Coromandel Region, with 14 missions taking place.

At the start of the month, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport a male in his 30s from Taupo Hospital who was suffering from serious injuries after falling through a glass door. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. That same morning, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tairua for a man in his 70s suffering from a serious medical issue. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday night, October 5th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Kuiti for a man in his 60s who had sustained multiple injuries after a serious MVA. The patient was flown to Waikato hospital for further treatment.

On October 7th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Awamutu for a young girl who was suffering from an asthma attack. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday night, October 11th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Arapuni for a teenage boy who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. The next morning, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Wairere Falls for a teenage boy who had injured himself while hiking. The patient was winched up by the crew and flown to Waikato hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, October 15th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Pureora Forest for a man in his 50s who was suffering from multiple injuries after falling off his mountain bike. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, October 18th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a rural town just outside of Pukekohe for a man in his 80s who was suffering from multiple injuries after falling off his quad bike. The patient was taken to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. That night, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew was tasked to transport an infant from Tokoroa Hospital. The infant was suffering from serious seizures and was immediately flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday morning, October 19th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Coromandel for a man in his 50s suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday morning, October 22nd, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Mount Pirongia for a woman in her 50s who had sustained injuries after falling while hiking. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. That next morning, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched back to Mount Pirongia for a teenage boy who had sustained injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Te Awamutu for a woman in her 50s who had sustained multiple critical injuries after being involved in a serious MVA. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

© Scoop Media

