Missing person, Manukau Harbour - Thursday morning update
Thursday, 10 November 2022, 10:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Search and rescue operations have resumed today
around the Manukau Harbour, as the missing person remains
outstanding.
Today's operations will be predominantly
aerial based.
Police would like thank volunteers who
are co-ordinating with our Search and Rescue team.
We
will continue to provide updates on this matter as they
become
available.
