Want To Learn More About The Proposed Move To Wheelie Bins?

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

If you’re keen to learn more about Council’s proposal to introduce wheelie bins, expand the rubbish and recycling kerbside collection area and replace coin skips with remote transfer stations, make sure you head along to one of the community information sessions being held this month.

Held throughout the region, each community has the opportunity to get together to learn more about the proposed changes and ask questions.

“Each township has its own situation so being able to talk about how the proposal relates to them is hugely beneficial,” Solid Waste Manager Dr Alec McNeil said.

Over the next month meetings will be held in Grovetown, Renwick, Havelock, Rai Valley, Seddon and Ward.

“We would like as many people as possible to make a submission on the proposed changes - the more feedback we get the better,” Dr McNeil said.

Council is proposing to introduce a new 140-litre wheelie bin for rubbish collected fortnightly and a 140-litre bin for recycling, excluding glass, collected fortnightly. The current recycling crate will be used for glass only. Refuse and recycling are proposed to be serviced on alternate weeks.

The proposal also sees the expansion of the kerbside collection area to Grovetown, Havelock, Rarangi, Rai Valley, Renwick, Seddon, Spring Creek, Tuamarina, Wairau Valley and Ward.

The rural coin skips are proposed to be replaced with remote transfer stations with ten 1,100-litre wheelie bins for recycling, excluding glass, ten 1,100-litre wheelie bins for refuse and a skip for colour-sorted glass.

To make a submission or find out more, including whether your property is included in the proposed expanded kerbside collection service, go to the consultation page on Council’s website: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/refuse/community-consultation-waste-services

Community information sessions

Residents AffectedVenueDateTime
GrovetownŪkaipō - Rangitāne Cultural CentreThursday 10 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm
RenwickRenwick Community HallTuesday 15 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm
HavelockHavelock School HallThursday 17 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm
Rai ValleyRai Valley School HallTuesday 22 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm
SeddonSeddon Community HallFriday 25 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm
WardWard Community HallTuesday 29 November6.30 pm – 8.30 pm

