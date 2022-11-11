Charges laid following Rotorua incident
Friday, 11 November 2022, 6:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
10 November
A 35-year-old man has been charged in
relation to an incident at a Rotorua bank this
afternoon.
The man is facing multiple kidnapping charges
and is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court on
Friday 11 November.
As the matter is before the Court,
Police is unable to provide any further
information.
