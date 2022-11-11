Reminder To Hawke's Bay Residents To Secure Their Vehicles

Hawke’s Bay Police are advising owners of Mazda Demios and Nissan Tiidas to be vigilant, following thefts targeting these car models to use in further offending.

Police urge people to take preventative measures to help prevent their car from being stolen.

These types of vehicles don't have immobilisers by default - Police recommend that anyone who owns one consider getting an immobiliser installed.

You will pay an upfront cost but this is preferable to the cost of insurance claims, let alone the inconvenience of having your vehicle stolen.

Ensure all valuables and bank cards are removed from vehicles at night, particularly if cars are parked in the open. The best option still remains having your vehicle garaged if possible.

Police are committed to actively investigating vehicle theft and holding offenders to account.

Anyone that sees suspicious activity around vehicles can call Police on 111 if it’s happening or 105 after the fact.

