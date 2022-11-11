Let's 'selfie Those Serials' Ahead Of The Christmas Season

Palmerston North Police are encouraging people to record their serial numbers, to better be able to locate rightful owners of stolen goods and return them.

“We routinely come across property, such as electronics, chainsaws, power tools and bicycles, that we suspect have been obtained in questionable circumstances,” says Detective Sergeant Carl Newton.

“However, we cannot confirm this due to no stolen property hits when queried in our system. Unfortunately, that leaves us with either having to leave the items at an address or being unable to confirm they are stolen and returning them to the person they were uplifted from,” he says.

Police would like to urge people to record the serial numbers of their electronic devices, electric tools and bicycles.

Christmas is fast approaching and with the impending purchase of the new drill for the family DIY person, and ear buds for your children, now is a great opportunity to record those serial numbers.

“Without serial numbers being known, stolen items cannot be easily identified and returned to their rightful owner, should Police happen to locate them” says Detective Sergeant Newton.

Simply recording your serial numbers and keeping this record in a safe place for providing to Police if needed, greatly improves the chance of positively identifying your precious items if they’re stolen.

It’s as easy as taking a selfie of serial numbers with your phone.

“Let’s make the trading of stolen property harder and kick off a trend to Selfie that serial,” says Detective Sergeant Newton.

If your items are stolen or you know of someone who has stolen items, please contact Police via 105.

