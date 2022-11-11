UPDATE - Mourea Homicide - Arrest Made

Police have this morning arrested a man for the murder of Korrey Whyman in Rotorua in September.

Korrey, from Kawerau, was shot inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 33 towards Mourea early on the morning of 25 September. She received a serious gunshot wound to her head.

The 28-year-old was rushed to hospital but passed away from her injuries.

A 30-year-old man from Rotoiti is due in Rotorua District Court today charged with murder.

He will also be facing additional firearms charges.

A large team of investigators and forensic specialists are still actively working on the investigation around Korrey’s death, and further arrests are likely.

Police have received considerable assistance from the public in this investigation, and continue to encourage anyone who has information to come forward.

Our investigation will continue until those who are responsible for the death of Korrey are held to account.

We know that there are several people closely linked to those involved in Korrey’s murder, some of whom may have actively assisted these people in some way after the fact.

Anyone identified as helping those responsible avoid Police, or who may be withholding information linked to the incident, are potentially committing serious criminal offences themselves.

“These people should seriously consider their position and come forward to Police now,” Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow says.

“They should remind themselves that Miss Whyman was an innocent single mother of three young children, all of whom have now lost their mum through the actions of others.”

Police continue to focus on the movements of a dark blue Toyota Hilux king-cab ute believed to have been used by those involved in Korrey’s death.

We are still seeking any information from the public as to the movements of this vehicle in the State Highway 33 area near Mourea late on the evening of Saturday 24 September or the early hours of Sunday 25 September.

This ute was located burnt-out on Braemer Road Reserve, Tuesday 27 September.

Anyone with information can contact Police by contacting 105 and referencing file number 220925/5119. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

